× TobyMac’s tour to make stop in Oklahoma City, Tulsa next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular Christian artist is bringing his tour to the Sooner State next year.

TobyMac is kicking off his “Hits Deep Tour” in 2020, which will make 32 stops nationwide, including one in Oklahoma City and another in Tulsa.

Joining the tour will be Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co.

The GRAMMY award-winning songwriter will bring his tour to Oklahoma City on February 4, 2020.

Tickets go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

For more information on TobyMac’s March 21, 2020, performance in Tulsa, click here.