Wings special needs community to host fall festival

EDMOND, Okla. – A local special needs community is hosting four weekends of fall-related activities at its annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch.

“They’ve got a lot of beautiful pumpkins out there,” said visitor jerry Allen, who brought his grandkids to the event.

The annual event kicked off the season a little early to get everyone in the fall spirit.

“We have pony rides, pumpkin train rides,” Wings Executive Director Cheri Weaver said. “We have the most unique pumpkins in all of Oklahoma.”

And it includes a little something for all members of the family, made possible by Wings, a special needs community.

“Wings is a community for adults with developmental disabilities and we enhance their lives through social, vocational and residential programs,” Weaver said.

The event is one of Wings’ largest fundraisers of the year. It gives visitors a chance to interact with Wings members, purchase pumpkins and spend quality time with family and friends.

“I’ve got my two grandkids out here. They’re just having the best time,” Allen said. “They got a chance to ride this pumpkin ride over here. That was one of the first things they did. Of course, that caught their attention.”

The event also includes hayrides, a corn maze, a hay slide, bounce houses, live animals and even carnival games.

Wings is a day camp right now, but the non-profit tells News 4 they are working toward providing residential care for adults with developmental disabilities, who may have families that are no longer able to care for them.

The fall festival will take place on Saturdays and Sundays through October 13th at the Wings community, located at 13700 N. Eastern Avenue in Edmond.