3.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in NW Oklahoma, USGS says

Posted 6:12 am, September 23, 2019, by

ALFALFA COUNTY, Okla. – An earthquake was recorded in northwest Oklahoma early Monday morning, according to the USGS.

At around 2:30 a.m., the USGS recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake approximately five miles east of Nescatunga, Oklahoma.

The earthquake was originally recorded as a 2.6 magnitude and later upgraded to a 3.0.

Several other earthquakes were recorded across the state over the weekend.

One earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude was recorded Saturday, just before 3:30 a.m., 12 miles west of Perry, Oklahoma.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, was recorded Saturday, just after 6:30 p.m., about 7 miles west/northwest of Watonga, Oklahoma. The earthquake was originally recorded as a 3.3 magnitude but later downgraded.

And a third earthquake, 2.5 magnitude, was recorded on Sunday at around 1 a.m. approximately four miles east/northeast of Nescatunga, Oklahoma.

There have been no reports of any damage.

