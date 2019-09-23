× 36-year-old man dies from injuries weeks after head-on crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 36-year-old man has died weeks after a head-on crash.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, emergency crews were called to an accident along US 62 in Elgin.

Investigators say a Chevy Malibu, driven by 32-year-old Nina Holden, was heading southbound in the northbound lanes when it hit a 2008 Chevy Cobalt head-on.

The Cobalt rolled and came to rest on its top.

According to the accident report, the driver of the Cobalt, 83-year-old Teresa Nelson, was pinned in the wreckage for approximately two hours before being freed by the Elgin Fire Department.

Sadly, Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle, 36-year-old Bradley Upshaw, and Holden were both rushed to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

On Sept. 23, officials learned that Upshaw died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

At this point, troopers say they are still working to determine what caused the accident.