4 people arrested in Payne County following wild chase

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say four people are in custody following a wild chase that stretched through multiple counties on Monday night.

On Monday evening, law enforcement officers attempted to pull over a pickup truck. When the driver refused to stop, authorities continued to pursue the vehicle.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies and speeds even reached over 100 miles per hour at times.

Eventually, it came to an end in south Stillwater.

Investigators say four people were taken into custody. At this point, their names have not been released.