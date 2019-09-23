Altus police investigating man’s shooting death

ALTUS, Okla. – Altus police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Apple Creek Apartments for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

Altus police say investigators are conducting interviews and have identified a person of interest in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.