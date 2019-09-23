Altus police investigating man’s shooting death

Posted 6:35 am, September 23, 2019, by

ALTUS, Okla. – Altus police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Apple Creek Apartments for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man dead.

The man has not yet been identified.

Altus police say investigators are conducting interviews and have identified a person of interest in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.