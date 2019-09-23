× Charges filed against man, woman after road rage incident ends with shots fired

OKLAHOMA CITY – Charges have been filed against two people allegedly involved in a road incident where shots were fired.

“The victim accidentally pulled in front of the suspect’s vehicle outside of a store. Now, the suspect became angered and began following the victim’s vehicle,” Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said of the July 16 incident.

The victim told police he kept trying to get around Omar Compean’s vehicle. Compean claimed he also was trying to get away from the victim.

“But it looks like the suspect fired shots, possibly six shots, at the victim’s vehicle,” Morgan said.

Then, the suspect fired shots at the victim again where it all ended at NW 30th and Venice when the victim allegedly rammed the suspect into a tree.

Compean and his passenger, Sharece Ranell Barboza, were arrested in connection to the incident.

On Monday, they were formally charged.

Compean was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, engaging in reckless conduct while possessing a firearm and transporting a loaded firearm in a landborne motor vehicle.

Barboza was charged with one count of accessory after the fact of a drive-by shooting.