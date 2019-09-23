Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin brownies for fall

These easy-to-make brownies feature the unexpected twist of a pumpkin filling. Below is Kyle’s “go-to” basic brownie recipe, but this also may be made using a box brownie mix for an even easier treat.

Makes a 9”x13” pan using 7.5oz pumpkin(1/2 can).

If you’re unsure what to do with the other half of the pumpkin, it’s suggested you make two batches! They go quickly!

Ingredients 

  • 1 C Melted Butter
  • 2 C sugar
  • 1/2 C cocoa powder
  • 1 t vanilla extract
  • 4 eggs
  • 1.5 C flour
  • 1/2 t baking powder
  • 1/2 t salt
  • 1/2 C semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pumpkin ingredients

  • 1/2 can (7.5oz) pumpkin purée
  • 6oz cream cheese, room temperature
  • 3 T sugar
  • 1 T pumpkin pie spice

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Grease a 9”x13” pan.
  3. In a bowl, mix together butter, sugar, cocoa, vanilla and eggs. Whisk until smooth and well combined. Fold in flour, baking soda and chips until just combined. Set aside.
  4. In a bowl, beat pumpkin, cream cheese, 3 T sugar and pumpkin pie spice until smooth and creamy.
  5. Pour 1/2 of brownie batter into greased pan.
  6. Dollop pumpkin mixture on top of batter in pan – you may smooth it evenly or do randomly.
  7. Cover pumpkin mixture with remaining brownie batter and smooth top with a spatula.
  8. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes clean.
