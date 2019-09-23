Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin brownies for fall

These easy-to-make brownies feature the unexpected twist of a pumpkin filling. Below is Kyle’s “go-to” basic brownie recipe, but this also may be made using a box brownie mix for an even easier treat.

Makes a 9”x13” pan using 7.5oz pumpkin(1/2 can).

If you’re unsure what to do with the other half of the pumpkin, it’s suggested you make two batches! They go quickly!

Ingredients

1 C Melted Butter

2 C sugar

1/2 C cocoa powder

1 t vanilla extract

4 eggs

1.5 C flour

1/2 t baking powder

1/2 t salt

1/2 C semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pumpkin ingredients

1/2 can (7.5oz) pumpkin purée

6oz cream cheese, room temperature

3 T sugar

1 T pumpkin pie spice

Directions