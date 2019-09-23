Cooking with Kyle: Pumpkin brownies for fall

These easy-to-make brownies feature the unexpected twist of a pumpkin filling. Below is Kyle’s “go-to” basic brownie recipe, but this also may be made using a box brownie mix for an even easier treat.
Makes a 9”x13” pan using 7.5oz pumpkin(1/2 can).
If you’re unsure what to do with the other half of the pumpkin, it’s suggested you make two batches! They go quickly!
Ingredients
- 1 C Melted Butter
- 2 C sugar
- 1/2 C cocoa powder
- 1 t vanilla extract
- 4 eggs
- 1.5 C flour
- 1/2 t baking powder
- 1/2 t salt
- 1/2 C semi-sweet chocolate chips
Pumpkin ingredients
- 1/2 can (7.5oz) pumpkin purée
- 6oz cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 T sugar
- 1 T pumpkin pie spice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease a 9”x13” pan.
- In a bowl, mix together butter, sugar, cocoa, vanilla and eggs. Whisk until smooth and well combined. Fold in flour, baking soda and chips until just combined. Set aside.
- In a bowl, beat pumpkin, cream cheese, 3 T sugar and pumpkin pie spice until smooth and creamy.
- Pour 1/2 of brownie batter into greased pan.
- Dollop pumpkin mixture on top of batter in pan – you may smooth it evenly or do randomly.
- Cover pumpkin mixture with remaining brownie batter and smooth top with a spatula.
- Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes clean.