Crews detonate possible grenade in Cleveland County

Posted 4:24 pm, September 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – A bomb squad was called to a property in Cleveland County after a possible grenade was found on Monday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the scene of a home near 60 Ave. NE and Robinson, east of Norman, following a report of a found grenade.

The calling party told dispatchers that they found an item that appeared to be a grenade in a nearby house.

Several emergency crews arrived on the scene and removed the grenade from the home. At that point, a robot took the possible grenade to a spot near a lake and detonated it.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.