× Discovery of more than 34 hours of video, 500 images containing child pornography lead to man’s arrest

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested after he was found in possession of child pornography, according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walter Stumpf, 66, of Yukon, was arrested on September 9 after he allegedly uploaded images of child pornography through American Online and Yahoo.

Officials started investigating the case in September after American Online and Yahoo sent the images to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children who then contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The OSBI then referred the case to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was executed at Stumpf’s home north of Yukon, in the Surrey Hills edition.

Investigators found two flash drives containing images of child pornography.

Multiple devices were taken from Stumpf’s home and investigators found more than 500 images and videos, as well as 34 DVDs containing child pornography.

Officials say Stumpf had more than 34 hours of video featuring child pornography.

Investigators also recovered “sexual fantasy” stories between Stumpf and children and say he allegedly visited websites about raping and killing children.

The sheriff’s office says Stumpf told investigators he enjoyed watching the videos and did not believe the videos were illegal.

He was arrested and booked into the Canadian County Jail on two counts of possession of child pornography. He has since bonded out of jail and additional charges are possible.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says if anyone was a victim, to call the sheriff’s office.