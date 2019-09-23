Elderly woman shoots, kills intruder in eastern Oklahoma

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – A sheriff’s office in eastern Oklahoma is investigating a possible home invasion after an elderly woman shot and killed an intruder over the weekend.

According to KFSM, an intruder was shot and killed on Sunday by an elderly woman at her home in Rock Island, Oklahoma.

Investigators say they believe the man entered the home and was asked to leave but then walked towards the woman.

The man was then shot and killed.

KFSM reports the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a possible home invasion.

Click here to read more.