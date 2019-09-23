Family desperate for answers after Native American regalia stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City family is desperate for help after they say someone stole a bag from their car.

However, they say what was inside the suitcase makes the loss that much harder to accept.

On Saturday morning, the family says they learned that their daughter’s Native American dance regalia was missing from their car near Independence and N.W. 32nd St.

They say it was tucked inside a ‘Frozen’ themed suitcase.

We’re told the stolen items are worth about $3,000.

If you have any information on the stolen regalia, call Oklahoma City police.

