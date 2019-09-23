Fugitive on the run captured by Oklahoma City police, K-9, sheriff’s office says

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fugitive who has been on the run was captured over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter they were looking for 20-year-old Dalton Hanson.

Got information on this dude? Dalton Hanson needs to be in custody like yesterday. If you have a tip that can lead us to him give us a call. (405) 713-1977📲 pic.twitter.com/uMJoGZ80jj — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) September 6, 2019

According to the sheriff’s office, Hanson was arrested Sunday morning with the help of Oklahoma City police and a K-9 after he ran into a wooded area.

Hanson is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving stolen property.