Fugitive on the run captured by Oklahoma City police, K-9, sheriff’s office says

Posted 6:45 am, September 23, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – A fugitive who has been on the run was captured over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter they were looking for 20-year-old Dalton Hanson.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hanson was arrested Sunday morning with the help of Oklahoma City police and a K-9 after he ran into a wooded area.


Hanson is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, including conspiracy to commit a felony and receiving stolen property.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.