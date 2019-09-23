Guthrie Public Schools targeted by cyberattack

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A local school district is the latest to be targeted by a cyberattack.

The superintendent for the Guthrie Public School District says that over the past week, Guthrie schools experienced network outages due to hackers.

Officials say they are told no sensitive information has been compromised.

State leaders along with the Department of Homeland Security have been contacted and are investigating.

Right now, the technology team is working to restore the network.

In the past year, Oklahoma City and Broken Arrow school districts have dealt with their own cyberattacks.