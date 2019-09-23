Harrah family says brazen thieves stole jewelry, lunch meat from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who broke into the home of a Harrah family last week.

Mary Dooley says when her husband left for work last Thursday, there was a man in a pickup with a travel trailer backed into their driveway.

“He asked them what was going on when he got to the end of the driveway,” Dooley told News 4. “He said he was waiting on a buddy of his.”

Dooley says the man was still there a couple of hours later when she left for work.

At that point, they told her their truck broke down and they were waiting on a wrecker. Dooley says she took a picture of the trailer’s tags to be safe, but there was one problem.

“Unfortunately, that trailer came back stolen when we ran that information out of El Reno,” Mark Myers, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, said. “So it’s going to be a little more difficult to try and track down who these suspects are.”

Dooley says when they came home they found the house torn apart.

She says they took everything they could get their hands on; the gun safe, computers, jewelry, even her grandson’s diaper bag, and lunch meat from the refrigerator were gone.

All together, Dooley says the thieves stole around $20,000 worth of property, but she says it’s the sentimental stuff they took that really hurts.

Dooley says she can’t believe the suspects were brave enough to actually sit in their driveway, and talk to both her and her husband before breaking into their house.

“So yeah, it’s a real uncomfortable feeling,” Dooley said. “I feel like they had watched the house and knew our routine.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says they had a similar incident to this one a couple of weeks ago, but they’ve already made an arrest in that case.