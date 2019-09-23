Indiana woman wakes up to find naked man in bed with her, police say

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is facing multiple charges after an Indiana woman told police she awoke to find a naked stranger in her bed rubbing her body.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, Bloomington police responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of North Walnut Street after a 911 caller reported a naked man in her home.

When officers approached the building, they heard someone behind the privacy fences around the front door. Police say they shined their light on the fence, and a man, who later identified himself as Corey Goodnight, stuck his head out and said something to the effect of, “They let me in.”

Police say Goodnight was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, brown boots and had a large black backpack. Goodnight told police he had just walked down to Bloomington from Brooklyn, Indiana, the night prior and arrived in town at roughly 9 p.m. before sleeping in the grass near a Motel 8. He claimed to have woken up and began knocking on doors at a nearby apartment complex to ask if he could take a shower. Goodnight said a taller, heavy set brunette girl with a spray tan and striped bottoms let him in and agreed to let Goodnight use her shower. Goodnight told the officers he showered, the girl asked him to leave as he was drying off, he got dressed and left the apartment.

When officers spoke to the women in the apartment, they were told a different story.

One of the women said she was sleeping in bed when she awoke to a naked man rubbing her arms, back and buttocks. She was startled and asked the man who he was, to which he allegedly responded something to the effect of, “I’m Corey. You let me in.”

The woman then quickly left the room, woke up her roommate and called police while they hid in her roommate’s room, where they remained until police arrived. Officers told the females that they had detained the man, and he had claimed that he was let into the apartment and was given permission to shower. The women and police then checked the bathroom and found that the shower was wet, there was water all over the floor and the toiletries has been disturbed. They also found a man’s leather wallet that contained Goodnight’s identification card.

Police then went back to speak with Goodnight, read him his Miranda rights and asked him to repeat his story. Police say they then pointed out to Goodnight the inconsistencies in his story compared to the story the females had told them. At the time, police say Goodnight stuck to his story that a female had let him in. However, the description Goodnight had provided for the female did not match any of the women in the apartment.

Goodnight was then placed under arrest and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

He faces felony sexual battery and burglary charges.