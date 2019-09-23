Man accused of kidnapping, beating woman and threatening to kill her multiple times 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWALLA, Okla. - Kidnapping, abuse and death threats - that’s what a woman said she endured for two days inside a Newalla home - allegedly at the hands of a man she knew.

He was arrested, but only after her daring escape.

It was late last Thursday night when the victim escaped from a home in the Newalla area and gave Oklahoma City police details on the alleged two days of terror.

"During that two days, she was strangled, assaulted and was held captive there," said Sgt. Megan Morgan with OKC Police.

The victim says she was having a relative of 50-year-old Lance Compton work on her car.

She claims when everyone else left, Compton became drunk and dangerous, choking and punching her, holding her captive in a bedroom.

"In addition, the suspect threatened to kill her multiple times," Morgan said.

According to a police report, Compton threatened to “drive needles through her eye sockets to kill her.”

She said he also took her phone.

"So she had no way to call 911," Morgan said.

But after two days, she saw her shot at freedom, when she says the suspect went to another room to get food.

"And that’s when the victim took the opportunity to grab the cell phone and flee the house and call 911 to get some help," said Morgan.

The victim warned authorities that Compton would try to run if he saw them and claimed he did have weapons on his property.

"He attempted to flee from officers but was taken into custody a short time later," said Morgan.

Compton now faces kidnapping and assault charges.

Police say the victim did not seek immediate medical transport but her injuries were consistent with her story.