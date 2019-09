GUTHRIE, Okla. – Officials have identified the man found dead inside a Guthrie hotel last week.

According to the Guthrie News Page, 40-year-old Christopher Schaffner was found dead in a room at the Townhouse Motel near Noble and Division St. on September 16.

Police were called to the motel just after 9 a.m. on a report that someone may have been injured in a room.

When police investigated, they found Schaffner dead.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Click here for more.