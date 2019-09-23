Oklahoma City transforms storm debris into free mulch for residents

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you hope to get your garden in order this fall, you can get a little bit of free help at a local park.

The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is giving away free mulch that was made from recycled trees from the recent storms.

Recycling trees keeps them out of landfills and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It also helps the city reach its goals of increasing the recycling rate, while improving air, water, and soil quality.

Officials say mulch can be used in gardens to promote plant growth and water conservation by adding nutrients to the soil and helping to retain moisture.

The mulch is available for pickup from dawn to dusk while supplies last at Will Rogers Park, located at 3600 Pat Murphy Drive. The pickup site is across from the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own equipment and bags for taking the mulch.

The mulch is available through Nov. 3.