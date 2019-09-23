Oklahoma game wardens investigating illegal dumping in wildlife area

BRISTOW, Okla. – Oklahoma game wardens are investigating after illegal dumping occurred at a wildlife area.

According to game wardens, a boat was recently dumped on the Heyburn Wildlife Management Area, along with tires and other items.

Officials say signs and other state property in the area are being “shot up and abused.”


It is illegal to dump or litter, target shoot, deface or vandalize signs or equipment on Oklahoma department lands, game wardens say.

If you have any information on the case, call Game Warden Karlin Bailey at (918) 625-6801.

