Oklahoma man, 3-year-old granddaughter recovering after home explosion

MAUD, Okla. – A man and his granddaughter are in a fight for their lives after a possible gas leak caused the home they were inside to explode.

Don Osteen and 3-year-old Paetyn were having lunch on Thursday when the explosion happened.

Now, family members are taking to social media to share their recovery and their story.

In spite of extensive burns on most of his body, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung, Don shielded Paetyn from the fire and carried her a quarter of a mile to help.

Officials say 30 percent of little Paetyn’s body was badly burned as well.

Now, the two are in the ICU with family members constantly at their side.

The home was leveled by the explosion and the fire.

A fundraiser for their medical bills has been set up online.