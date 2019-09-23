Oklahoma man uses 8 digital billboards to declare love for wife

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma husband has decided to write a very public love letter to his wife.

Josh Wilson said he initially purchased the eight billboards to advertise for his small business.

However, after studying his business’ income, he learned that the billboards weren’t having much of an impact on his company.

Instead of advertising for the business, he decided to use the public space to declare his love for his wife, Amy.

“Amy, I love you more!” the billboards in Tulsa read.

Wilson told FOX 23 that he simply wanted to show Amy how much he appreciates her “for putting up with a lot of stuff I do.”