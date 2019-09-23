OSBI: Three people accused of violently beating man during home invasion in custody

KONAWA, Okla. – Three people allegedly involved in a violent home invasion in Konawa earlier this month are in custody, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the OSBI, the victim heard knocking at his front door just after midnight on Sept. 8. The 51-year-old told officials he was not expecting anyone to visit when three individuals forced their way into his home.

The three people allegedly beat the man violently and took off with several of his belongings.

Officials say around 1 a.m. on September 14, authorities arrested 19-year-old Autumn Jackson on complaints of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, maiming, and aggravated assault and battery.

23-year-old Sabrina Orr was arrested on September 16 on complaints of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and maiming.

OSBI officials say a third suspect, 23-year-old Dustin Wood, was arrested on September 19. He was booked into jail for first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, maiming and conspiracy.

Wood’s mother and brother were also arrested at the time of his arrest. Collin Wood, 22, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Seminole County and Rebecca Fixico, 46, was arrested on complaints of harboring a fugitive and possession of a stolen vehicle.