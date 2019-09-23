× Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making several stops in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s extremely hard to miss, and now one of the country’s most iconic vehicles is making several stops in Oklahoma City.

Officials with Oscar Mayer announced that the famed 27-foot-long Weinermobile will be making several stops around the city this week.

Now, residents will have the chance to stop by and take photos with the Weinermobile at the following locations:

Sept. 26- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 7800 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City

Sept. 27- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 1801 Belle Isle Blvd. in Oklahoma City

Sept. 29- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Walmart, 9011 NE 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say there are six different Wienermobiles driving around the country at any given time.