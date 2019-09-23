× OU interim president releases statement following blackface incident

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma’s interim president is speaking out following a recent blackface incident.

According to the OU Daily, a freshman posted a picture of himself wearing a black charcoal face mask on his Instagram account with the caption “another day, another case.”

The freshman told the OU Daily his post was taken out of context.

Earlier this year, two separate incidents of blackface occurred on OU’s campus.

The first on January 18, after a Snapchat video surfaced of two women, one wearing blackface, saying the “n” word. And the second happening on January 23, when a man was seen walking around campus with his face painted black.

News 4 reached out to OU on Sunday and Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. sent us this statement:

“Any member of the OU community who applies blackface is engaging in racism. While the First Amendment may protect their speech such that they cannot be legally removed from our University, I too have a voice. And I will call it out for what that expression is – it is racist. The impact it has on our community and all who strive for a diverse and inclusive community, is profound – it attacks our core values, it directly degrades African Americans, and it strikes at our very humanity. No one in our community can claim to be ignorant of the horrible history and meaning of blackface and its damaging effects. Upon assuming my role four months ago, I have stated at every opportunity that diversity and inclusion is our institution’s number one priority. We are profoundly clear that OU is a place where racism is not welcome; where love and tolerance define us; and where we strive, and will help society, to be better. We are making important progress to be a leader among universities in diversity and inclusion, and this incident does nothing but further our resolve.”

