Police identify juveniles behind vandalism of football stadium concession stand

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – Police have identified the suspects who recently ransacked a football stadium concession stand.

Early Sunday morning, Holdenville police were called to a break-in at the Holdenville football stadium.

When they arrived, they found packages of food and candy tossed on the floor, shattered glass and a refrigerator flipped on its side.

In fact, officials say all of the booster club items had been destroyed.

Authorities say they’re working with the district attorney and the Office of Juvenile Affairs to get arrest warrants for the suspects.