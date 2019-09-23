× Police investigating armed robbery of taco truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say the search is on for a man who robbed a taco truck at gunpoint.

Officials say they were called to a taco truck late Sunday night near N.W. 50th and Meridian after the robbery.

Investigators say the suspect ordered the workers to hand over cash or he threatened to shoot them.

Fearing for their lives, the employees gave the suspect the money.

Authorities say one of the workers tried to chase after the suspect, but couldn’t catch him.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the robbery.

If you have any information on the crime, call Oklahoma City police.