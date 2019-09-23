× Police: Man allegedly held woman captive, threatened to kill her by “driving needles through her eye sockets”

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly held a woman captive for two days, beat her and threatened to “drive needles through her eye sockets.”

On September 19, just before midnight, police were called to a home in Oklahoma City in reference to a domestic call.

When police arrived, they spoke with a woman who said on September 17, she went to a home to get her car fixed by a relative of 50-year-old Lance Compton.

Compton was not there at the time but arrived at the home later that day.

According to a police report, Compton started to heavily drink and his behavior “drastically changed.”

Over the next two days, Compton allegedly threatened to kill the woman and told her he was going to “drive needles through her eye sockets to kill her,” the police report states.

Compton also reportedly choked the woman, threatening to kill her again, and threw her to the ground, punching her in the face.

The woman said Compton refused to let her call for help and took her car keys and cell phone.

She said she was kept in a bedroom for two days until she was able to escape and grabbed her cell phone when she left.

Compton was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of kidnapping, domestic abuse and domestic abuse by strangulation.