Police: Man arrested after allegedly using machete during argument

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to use a machete during an argument, Oklahoma City police say.

On Saturday, at around 1 p.m., police were called to a home near NW 23rd and Ann Arbor in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon in progress.

According to a police report, two men were arguing and one had attempted to strike the other with a machete.

The report states a man, who had a laceration on his lip, approximately an inch in length, allegedly saw John Harrington, 33, throwing bricks at someone.

The man attempted to intervene and that’s when Harrington reportedly swung a machete at him and then punched him in the face.

Harrington was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they found the machete on the front lawn of the home.