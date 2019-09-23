× Police searching for motive after shooting in SW Oklahoma City leaves one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on city’s southwest side.

At around midnight Monday, police responded to the area near SW 89th and May after a man said he heard knocking on his door and saw a man in a hoodie standing on his porch.

The suspect then allegedly opened fire into the house and one of the shots went through the front door, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable.

Police say they do not have suspect information or a known motive at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.