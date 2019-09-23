Pottawatomie County officials looking for stolen tractor, trailer

Posted 6:58 am, September 23, 2019, by

MACOMB, Okla. – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a stolen tractor and trailer.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Kubota tractor and trailer were stolen from a property in Macomb on September 16.


The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the tractor and trailer to their website.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Amber ells at deputy.wells@pottcoso.com, call dispatch at (405) 273-1727 or send the sheriff’s office a message on Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.