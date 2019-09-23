Pottawatomie County officials looking for stolen tractor, trailer

MACOMB, Okla. – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a stolen tractor and trailer.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Kubota tractor and trailer were stolen from a property in Macomb on September 16.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures of the tractor and trailer to their website.

If you have any information, contact Deputy Amber ells at deputy.wells@pottcoso.com, call dispatch at (405) 273-1727 or send the sheriff’s office a message on Facebook.