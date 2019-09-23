Tulsa police investigating after homeowner shoots, kills man outside his home

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a man who was allegedly in his front yard.

Police responded to the home at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting.

According to FOX 23, the homeowner told police a man armed with a gun was in his front yard when at one point, the man pointed the gun at him.

That’s when the homeowner shot the man in the chest.

Police say the man, identified as 19-year-old Troy Giles, was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

The homeowner was interviewed and released pending the outcome of the investigation.

