× Two suspects taken into custody after wild chase in U-Haul truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two suspects have now been identified after a wild chase through parts of the metro.

Police say it all started this past weekend as a shoplifting investigation at Dick’s Sporting Goods near Reno and MacArthur Blvd.

When officers arrived, they say the alleged suspect getting into a U-Haul truck. The driver refused to stop, which led to the start of a chase.

Officials say the truck actually collided with another vehicle near N.W. 19th and MacArthur Blvd., but the driver kept going.

The two suspects finally crashed out near N.W. 46th and MacArthur Blvd.

The U-Haul went through a fence and hit a tree before the suspects took off running.

Brooklyn Phillips and Taylor Cardwell were arrested in the case and are facing complaints in connection with various crimes.

Phillips is facing complaints of larceny and resisting arrest, while Caldwell is facing charges of obstruction, eluding police, and leaving the scene of an accident.