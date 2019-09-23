Volunteers needed to help clean up Chickasaw National Recreation Area

SULPHUR, Okla. – Volunteers are needed to help clean up litter left behind at a national recreation area in Oklahoma.

Organizers at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area are teaming up with volunteers to clean up litter in celebration of ‘National Public Lands Day.’

On Saturday, Sept. 28, volunteers are encouraged to head to the Travertine Nature Center to sign up to help.

“We have a beautiful park visited by over one and a half million people each year. It’s a big job to keep the park clean, and we are grateful to everyone that helps, no matter if it is in a volunteer event or just when they come to visit,” says superintendent Bill Wright. “National Public Lands Day volunteer events are being held across the country to help our parks continue to be beautiful places for all to enjoy.”

Participants will pick up litter along the trails and roads.

Organizers ask that you wear comfortable shoes and waders and full-length pants to protect against bugs. Litter tongs and trash bags will be provided.

Sign up begins at 9 a.m.