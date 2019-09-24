13 years later: No arrests made in Oklahoma man’s murder

SEMINOLE, Okla. – The family of a man who was murdered 13 years ago is still looking for answers as their loved one’s death remains unsolved, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

On September 23, 2006, 25-year-old Brett Wolfe was found lying face down on the floor of his apartment in Seminole. Authorities say he had been shot to death.

OSBI officials say Wolfe’s hands were tied behind his back and his feet were also tied.

On Monday, OSBI posted information about Wolfe’s case, saying his family was still looking for answers and hope someone will come forward.

No arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.