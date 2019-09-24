× Authorities investigating death of Oklahoma County Jail inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman found unresponsive in her cell later died.

On Monday, at around 11:30 p.m., a detention officer conducting site checks heard someone calling for help for her cellmate Dianne Annette Jones, 57.

The detention officer opened the cell and found Jones unresponsive.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say staff and medical staff performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator until EMSA arrived.

Jones was taken to the hospital where she pronounced dead on Tuesday just after 12:30 a.m.

She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on September 18 after a judge sentenced her to seven years DOC supervision with the first six months being served in the Oklahoma County Jail, and six years, six months suspended sentence under DOC supervision. Her charges were for possession of a

firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance related to a conviction.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation shows that no foul play is suspected and her death appears to be a result of natural causes.

A medical examiner will determine Jones’ cause and manner of death.