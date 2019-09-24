Body camera captures suspect fighting with and spitting on officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS, Okla. - A man was caught on camera causing a disturbance outside a Perkins liquor store.

When Perkins police arrived, Patrick Daugherty resisted arrest and knocked an officer’s body camera to the ground before he was put in handcuffs.

It all started with a call to 911 outside Whiskey 'n Whine Liquor Store in Perkins.

The caller claimed a drunken Patrick Daugherty was sitting on the back of a pickup, cussing at people who were walking by.

At times he even threatened to fight them.

A Perkins Police officer pulled up moments later and Daugherty wasn’t having it.

“Turn around,” officer Kyle Howard said. “Turn around. You're going to jail.”

“Put your dukes up,” Daugherty said.

Seconds later and after seemingly forgetting about his threat, Daugherty started emptying out his pockets.

And then Daugherty made a suggestive remark to the woman who was with him.

“Hey baby,” Daugherty said. “Shove that back in my mouth. It’s a candy. It’s a candy.”

When an officer stepped in, punches were thrown and the fight began.

During the fight, the officer’s body cam flew off and landed face down on the concrete.

The audio still picked up the struggle happening feet away.

“You are a b****,” Daugherty said. “You are a b**** behind that badge.”

Daugherty then allegedly spit into the officer’s mouth.

“You want to f****** spit on my face,” Officer Howard said. “That's not how this is going to f****** work. You hear me? You hear me?”

The camera is turned back on while Daugherty is hauled off in Handcuffs and thrown in the squad car.

The body camera footage goes on for almost an hour.

At one point during the fight, Daugherty’s girlfriend was caught picking up the officer’s body camera and allegedly turning it off.

It’s currently unclear if she will face charges as well.

Daugherty currently sits in the Payne County Jail. He faces several charges including assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, placing bodily fluids upon an officer and disturbing the peace.