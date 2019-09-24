× Cattle producers urged to take precautions amid surge of scams targeting ranchers

Cattle producers are being urged to take extra precautions amid a surge of scams targeting ranchers.

Scott Williamson, the director of law enforcement for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, urged all ranchers to be on high alert. He says ranchers who do business via websites and social media should especially heed to the warnings.

He says scammers tend to use electronic or phone communications, which makes it more difficult for law enforcement to track down and prosecute the perpetrators.

One common scheme is a buyer will send a check or cashier’s check more than the agreed price, and then ask that the seller send the extra money to someone else to pay for transportation and delivery.

However, the check is often counterfeit so the victim is liable for the funds.

Another common scam will feature con artists falsely advertising items using misleading descriptions and fake photos or videos. In the end, they will deliver inferior products. Williamson says these are often civil cases, which means law enforcement cannot get involved.

“There are a lot of bad people out there who will try to take advantage of your trust and goodwill,” said Williamson. “Trust your instincts and remember the old saying — if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Tips for avoiding fraud: