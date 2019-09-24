Crews begin demolition of drive-thru at historic Gold Dome

OKLAHOMA CITY – For decades, there has been a battle to save an iconic structure in the Uptown 23rd District.

The Gold Dome, which sits at the corner of N.W. 23rd and Classen, was home to a bank for many years.

In 2001, picketers worked to save the historic Gold Dome from being demolished. In 2013, it went into foreclosure before being purchased by a company for its headquarters.

Since then, those plans have fallen through and the building is now owned by Land Run Commercial Real Estate Advisors.

Recently, the group announced that it was still working to repair the main structure of the building. However, organizers said that the drive-thru area was impeding their progress as it was an easy access point for thieves.

They said by tearing down the drive-thru, the property would become more attractive to other potential buyers.

Last month, the Urban Design Commission voted to approve the demolition project.

On Tuesday, construction crews got to work and began tearing down the drive-thru portion of the building.

Organizers say the drive-thru was not original to the Gold Dome and was simply installed to help the bank become more convenient for customers.