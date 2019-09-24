Critical wreck between car and motorcycle sends multiple to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is in critical condition following a car versus motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City, Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the area of Southwest 29th Street and Sara Road, shutting down three intersections.

Authorities say the motorcycle and car collided near an intersection. Further details were not provided, but police at the scene were working to find out how the collision occurred.

Multiple people were transported for medical treatment. The man who was critically injured was transported to a trauma center.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.