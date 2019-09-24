Devon Energy funds agriculture education through grants

OKLAHOMA CITY – A major Oklahoma energy company is giving thousands of dollars in grants toward agriculture education in three Oklahoma communities.

Devon Energy will give over $14,000 in grants to the FAA chapters at Shattuck High School, Hennessey High School and Lomega High School, according to a Devon news release.

The grants will benefit science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at each school, the news release states.

Each school will use the funds differently.

The funds going to Shattuck will benefit the Indian Biddy Barn project, which involves students purchasing a housing facility to raise broiler chickens. The Shattuck FAA chapter will also purchase incubators and supplies for chicken laying, hatching and brooding.

“The project will serve as an educational experience, could potentially provide meat and eggs for the school lunch program and presents future fundraising opportunities,” the news release states.

Hennessey High School’s FAA chapter will use its funds to purchase a pulsed electromagnetic field machine that will enable students to learn a new skill and more safely treat illnesses and injuries in livestock, according to the news release.

Lomega High School’s FAA chapter, in conjunction with chapters in Bartlesville and Newcastle, will purchase radio broadcasting equipment, a drone and a DSLR camera to help with in-class assignments and presentations.

“We’re looking forward to witnessing the innovative work students will create with this state-of-the-art equipment,” said Holly Blakey, executive director of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation, is quoted as saying in the news release. “Devon’s generous grants will help open avenues to successful careers in the agriscience industry for these young people.”

Devon provides FFA Technology & Innovation Grants to increase student access to innovative technologies being used in the agriculture industry and provide hands-on learning opportunities, according to the news release.