Edmond residents push city council on solution for high water bills

EDMOND, Okla. - Some Edmond residents say they're pouring money down the drain seeing a sudden spike in their water bills, a 900-percent increase for some.

Everyone who spoke Monday in front of the city council, had a different story for their high water bills. But no one is buying the city's response of seasonal changes or high usage being the culprit.

Soaring water bills are still causing headaches for Edmond homeowners. Some getting soaked more in the last month than they paid all last year.

One by one, residents addressed the city council about the recent uptick. Kathy Cooley lives alone. Last month, her water bill was more than $300.

“Tell us why. Why is the water usage so high? How could it change that drastically in such a short period of time?” said Cooley.

900 percent - that's how much more some have been dishing out in Edmond since the summer.

Ashley Pruett, a small business owner, saw an increase of hundreds of dollars’ worth of water usage now compared to earlier this year.

“Our water bill for just having two toilets and sinks is $410 a month. It has been like that for the last three months,” said Pruett.

News 4 went to the city looking for answers back in August. Their response? Mother Nature. An answer they're still sticking with on Monday.

After another water cycle and still seeing high bills, a group of angry residents went to city council looking for relief.

The mayor and city council members are aware of the concerns from over the last few weeks. But for the time being, they say they can`t do much.

“Part of the reason it is high is because we want you to conserve it. If the cost of water is important to you, you cannot spend it," said Stephen Murdock.

The city is considering installing smart readers for the near future which allows the individual customers to monitor and track their daily usage.

The city of Edmond says if you have water issues, give them a call and ask for Warren Porter or email him at warren.porter@edmondok.com.