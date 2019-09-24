Gov. Stitt issues executive order to improve accountability for state agencies

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced a new executive order to further accountability for state agencies in their pursuit of new federal funds.

“For the first time in state history, our executive budget this year outlined total dollars spent by state agencies, to include roughly 30% of funding that comes from the federal government,” said Gov. Stitt. “In this administration, we are focused on delivering transparency, accountability and oversight of Oklahomans’ tax dollars, whether it’s generated through the feds, fees, or fines. With this executive order, we will work to avoid the pursuit of short-term money that often leaves taxpayers holding the bag when the funding dries up, while also making certain that the grants we do apply for match the vision and values of Oklahoma.”

The executive order requires state agencies, boards or commissions to submit any grant application for review to the Office of the Governor and for approval by the Secretary of Budget before the agency can submit a final proposal to the funding source.

“Federal dollars are a significant part of the State’s total $19 billion budget,” said Secretary of Budget Mike Mazzei. “We’ve collaborated with the entire cabinet in order to address federal grants in a thoughtful manner that will streamline the approval process and comply with federal requirements to maintain a centralized database.”

Officials say any state agency, board or commission that wants to apply for a grant of $50,000 or more to obtain the written approval of the appropriate Cabinet Secretary prior to beginning the grant application process.

The order also requires any agency, board or commission that wants to apply for a grant in excess of $100,000 of any kind from the federal government to get written approval from the appropriate Cabinet Secretary and the Secretary of Budget before applying for the grant.

Officials say it does not apply to emergency grant funds, which are often obtained through FEMA.