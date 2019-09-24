Historic Tulsa church in desperate need of repairs

TULSA, Okla. – A historic church in Tulsa’s Greenwood District is in desperate need of repairs.

Last month, the Vernon AME Church celebrated 100 years.

They invited Democratic presidential candidate hopeful, Cory Booker, to speak and help raise money to keep the doors open.

Everything but the basement was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“There’s nothing but the grace of God keeping this building together,” said Pastor Robert Turner. “I wouldn’t be surprised at any moment if I rolled by and saw one of the windows out or saw a floor collapse. I hope to God that never happens, but we are just in those kind of dire straights.”

According to KJRH, after the church was denied insurance money, members of the church came together to rebuild it.

Now, they’re hoping to raise a $1 million to do the much-needed repairs.

A gofundme has been set up.

