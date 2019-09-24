Infant Crisis Services raising awareness about diaper needs across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is working to raise awareness about the need for diapers that many families experience.

To emphasize the importance of diapers, Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared the week of Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 as National Diaper Needs Awareness Week in Oklahoma.

Infant Crisis Services says it gives away more than 12,000 diapers every week.

“One out of every three families struggle to buy diapers,” said Miki Farris, Infant Crisis Services executive director. “Clean diapers are a basic health necessity for babies and toddlers.”

It can cost more than $100 each month to keep a baby in a healthy supply of diapers.

Government assistance programs like food stamps do not provide diapers, which can lead to some parents reusing diapers or leaving their baby in a soiled diaper longer than appropriate.

In addition to the health implications, there is a connection between having money for diapers and being able to work. Organizers say most childcare centers will not admit a child who arrives without a day’s supply of disposable diapers.

Donors can drop off diapers at Infant Crisis Services’ main location during business hours, make a monetary donation or purchase items from the Amazon wish list.