Macy’s looking to hire 5,400 employees in Owasso this holiday season

OWASSO, Okla. – A fulfillment center in Owasso is looking to hire thousands of employees just in time for the holidays.

Officials with Macy’s announced that the Macy’s Distribution Center in Owasso is looking to hire 5,400 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions during the 2019 holiday season.

Organizers tell KJRH that the employees will help customers with orders placed online or on Macy’s mobile app.

Several shifts and flexible schedules are available with competitive hourly pay.

For more information, click here.