Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting Oklahoma Lyft driver

OWASSO, Okla. – A man was arrested in northeast Oklahoma over the weekend after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Lyft driver.

According to police, Lyft driver Stephanie Hopkins picked up 35-year-old Adam McKean at a bar on Saturday and he told her he was going to Owasso.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse though, after Hopkins allegedly started touching her and telling her where to go.

She told FOX 23 she was forced to drive around for nearly two hours and at one point, McKean took her phone.

Hopkins was able to get her phone back and pressed the SOS function, which transferred her to police.

She was able to tell police her location before the call ended.

Officers found her vehicle and McKean, arresting him. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of public intoxication, kidnapping, sexual battery and interrupting/interfering with an emergency call.

Lyft released a statement and said:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What the driver described is frightening, and the rider’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded and have been in close contact with the driver since the incident. We stand ready to assist the authorities with their investigation.”

