Man shot, killed by homeowner during Oklahoma home invasion identified

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – A man shot and killed by a 62-year-old woman after he broke into her home has been identified.

On Sunday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion on Jenson Road in Rock Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Harvey, of Huntington, Arkansas, entered the woman’s home.

The woman, who is hearing impaired, saw Harvey in her home and yelled at him to leave.

Harvey then went into the kitchen and the woman ran to her bedroom where she picked up a shotgun.

When she went back into the kitchen, she yelled at Harvey several times to leave.

That’s when Harvey allegedly advanced toward her and the woman fired one round, striking him in the chest.

Officials say the woman then called 911.

The woman said she did not know Harvey and had never seen him before.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says Harvey had a lengthy criminal record in Oklahoma and Arkansas for property and drug crimes.