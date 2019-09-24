Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard Tour” coming to Tulsa next year

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Miranda Lambert is bringing her tour to Oklahoma next year!

Lambert’s “Wildcard Tour” features special guests Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum.

Her tour will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 7, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Before her show, she will partner with the Humane Society of Tulsa to “Fill the Little Red Wagon” with donations.

Tickets for her concert go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. and start at $38.75.

