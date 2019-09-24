× Miranda Lambert’s “Wildcard Tour” coming to Tulsa next year

TULSA, Okla. – Miranda Lambert is bringing her tour to Oklahoma next year!

Lambert’s “Wildcard Tour” features special guests Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum.

Her tour will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa on February 7, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Before her show, she will partner with the Humane Society of Tulsa to “Fill the Little Red Wagon” with donations.

Tickets for her concert go on sale September 27 at 10 a.m. and start at $38.75.

