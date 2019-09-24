New Edmond fire station features statue in honor of boy tragically killed in LibertyFest Parade

EDMOND, Okla. – A new fire station in Edmond is honoring a boy who was tragically killed back in 2013.

Back in 2013, Aidan Hooper, along with other students, got to ride on their Taekwondo School’s float in Edmond’s LibertyFest parade.

Towards the end of the parade, Aidan fell off of the float, and was tragically struck by the trailer hauling it.

A statue was put in front of the new Edmond Fire Station 2 in Aidan’s honor.

According to the Edmond Fire Department, Aidan loved to play with fire trucks.

The statue shows Aidan playing with his #10 football jersey on. The jersey has a turtle on the back with three hearts, from top to bottom, representing Aidan and the two heart valve recipients his parents donated.

Aidan is also wearing a helmet with “301” on it, which represents Captain John Werhun’s last assignment before his death in 2013.

“It was important to us that this piece of art was inspiring and invokes emotions to remind us what we do and who we do it for. The statue is prominently displayed in front of the station as a reminder,” said the department on Facebook.